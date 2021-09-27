‘No political leader in the country matches Prime Minister Narendra Modi’: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adikhari said that no political leader in the country can be compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of popularity. The BJP leader was replying to TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s remarks on popularity of Mamata Banerjee.

‘No political leader in the country, let alone Mamata Banerjee, matches Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abhishek Banerjee should wait for 2024. Everyone knows the result of projecting Mamata Banerjee as the face of ‘United India’ during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. They will receive less votes than the None of The Above (NOTA) option in other states’, said Adhikari who defeated Mamata Banerjee in the assembly elections.

Abhishek Banerjee accused that the union government denied permission to Mamata Banerjee to attend World Peace Conference in Rome due to her popularity. He also claimed that Mamata Banerjee is more popular than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.