PM Modi visits new Parliament building site at night for first-hand inspection

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a late-night visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building in Delhi. He was spotted checking the work-in-progress, wearing a safety helmet. The building is being erected at a cost of Rs 971 crore and the project is scheduled to be finished in 2022.

After returning from a three-day trip to the United States, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly and attended the Quad Summit, the Prime Minister had a busy agenda. He held a meeting with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda earlier in the day, after which he arrived at the site at about 8.45 pm and stayed for around an hour.

Also Read: Amazon termed as ‘East India Company 2.0’ by RSS-linked magazine

This was the Prime Minister’s first visit to the construction site of the new parliament, which has been heavily criticised by opposition parties due to its development during the Covid-19 pandemic. The opposition parties argue that the project should be halted in order to conserve money for the upcoming waves of COVID-19.

The new parliament building will be 64,500 square metres in size. A majestic Constitution Hall will display India’s democratic past, as well as a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, several committee rooms, dining facilities and adequate parking. The Lok Sabha chamber in the new structure will seat 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha chamber will seat 384 members.