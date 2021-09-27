‘She only loves her seat’: BJP candidate Tibrewal accuses Mamata

Kolkota: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress, for allegedly inducing violence in the state, ahead of upcoming by-elections. Addressing the media, BJP Bhabanipur candidate slammed her opponent, accusing her of ‘instigating attacks on people and causing bloodshed to retain her post’.

‘While we are praying for the betterment of West Bengal people, Mamata Banerjee is instigating attacks on people and causing bloodshed to retain her post. She neither cares about West Bengal nor the civilians. She only loves her seat’, Tibrewal said.

Earlier today, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh came forward, alleging that he was attacked and abused by TMC workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-elections. The by-polls on Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.

Also read: Congress demands an MLA resignation: Purola MLA resigns from Uttarakhand Assembly