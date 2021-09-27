Strong earthquake of 6.0 jolts Greece

Athens: A strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Crete island in Greece. Athens Geodynamic Institute informed that the epicenter of the earthquake was 23 kilometers northwest of Arvi at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry in Greece said that one person was killed in the quake and nine others were injured. Minor damages to some old buildings were also reported.

Also Read: Landfall process completed; Cyclone Gulab to weaken into depression during next 12 hours

Several aftershocks were also reported in the area. As per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the strongest aftershock has a magnitude of 4.6.

On September 11 a medium intensity earthquake measuring a 4.2 magnitude struck Kos island in the country.