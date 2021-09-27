Sydney to ease lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

Sydney: Australia will lift the lockdown restrictions imposed in Sydney in a phased manner. As per the authorities, a two-tiered system will be launched in the city. The vaccinated residents will get more freedoms than unvaccinated residents.

The restrictions imposed on movement of people in New South Wales, the country’s most populous state and home to Sydney will be lifted in a phased manner between October 11 and December 1.

Restaurants, pubs, retail stores, gyms and indoor recreation facilities will be allowed to reopen on October 11. The vaccination will reach at 70% by this time.

Once 80% vaccination is achieved state-wide travel will be allowed. Limits on people attending funerals and weddings will be lifted and the number of vaccinated people allowedto gather in a home will be increased to 10. From December 1, there will be no limits on home gatherings and informal outdoor gatherings. Capacity limits will continue at indoor venues, but masks will no longer be required.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to attend activities, like community sports, dining out and shopping until the final date. Around 60% of residents aged above 16 has been fully vaccinated in New South Wales.

Around 1500 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, home to Canberra on Monday. Sydney along with Melbourne and Canberra, has been in lockdown for several weeks.