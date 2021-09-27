‘TMC is going to Goa, BJP cannot stop us’: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the party will seek political opportunities outside West Bengal. The TMC MP said that TMC will contest in the assembly elections in Goa to be held next year.

‘ We have already started work in Tripura and Assam. Get ready…In the coming days, TMC is going to Goa. I will go to UP, Haryana and Gujarat. BJP cannot stop us. With the image of Mamata Banerjee, we will fight and take you out of Delhi’, said Abhishek Banerjee while addressing a public rally at Bhabanipur.

Meanwhile, former Goa Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro resigned from Congress. He will join Trinamool Congress.

Earlier TMC MP Derek O’Brien claimed that TMC will win the Goa Assembly elections to be held next year and several leaders will join the party. The TMC leader also said that the party will soon announce its chief ministerial candidate.

Faleiro is the second Congress leader outside West Bengal to join TMC. Former Congress MP from Silchar in Assam and All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev had joined TMC last month.