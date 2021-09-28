23-yr-old woman who was 8 months pregnant takes pills to abort baby, dies in Chennai

Chennai: A woman died after taking a pill to abort her fetus because of complications related to delivery at 8 months’ gestation. She also recently suffered a fall in the bathroom and was receiving treatment for it.

Kumari Kanjaka, 23, is a native of Odisha, but she migrated to Chennai with her husband Pratap Ulaka and niece Geetha Kanjaka, according to a report in the Times of India. On September 14, Kumari and Geetha went to their hometown for a funeral after a pregnant woman died due to complications during labour. This incident scared Kumari.

As soon as Kumari reached Chennai on September 20, she slipped in the bathroom and sustained injuries, but she was immediately rushed to a private hospital. She was treated at the hospital. On September 25, Kumari complained of stomach pain and was taken to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. However, the doctors said that she was critical since she had contracted an infection in the womb and that the uterus should be removed. The hospital performed a hysterectomy, but the woman’s condition did not improve, and she died six hours after admission. Her body was then sent for a post-mortem.

When the doctors enquired about the family, they found out Kumari had taken pills to abort the baby in her seventh month. The doctor told TOI that the uterus was already fragile due to the fall, and the medicine compounded it, so anything can only be determined after the post-mortem.

Police have booked a case for suspicious death under Section 174 (III) of the CrPC.