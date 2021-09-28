 Captain to quit Congress, Join BJP? Speculations arise over former Congress CM’s Delhi visit

New Delhi: A day after the swearing of new Punjab Cabinet, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Delhi visit brings up speculations that he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Captain had quit the post of CM, alleging that he was being humiliated by the party officials.

Soon after his resignation, many BJP leaders including Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh had invited Captain to join hands with BJP. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also extended an invitation to Captain, to join NDA, and said he should quit Congress which humiliated him.

Captain Singh during his Delhi visit, is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi today evening. According to Zee Media sources, Captain Amarinder Singh may be inducted into the PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet of Ministers, as Union Agriculture Minister. Amarinder’s decision will be crucial to Punjab Congress, as the state will be facing Legislative assembly elections next year.

