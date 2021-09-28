Cyclone Gulab: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in several states due to Cyclone Gulab. The national weather agency updated that the Cyclone Gulab which landfalled on Sunday evening on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast has weakened into a depression.

Telangana may witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall . Gujarat and Goa may also receive light to moderate rainfall. Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also witness heavy rainfall at isolated places for next three days.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for all government offices, private institutions, schools and all educational institutions on Tuesday. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao amid IMD’s red alert for 14 districts of the State.