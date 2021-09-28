DGCA announces it’s decision on international flight suspension

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension imposed on scheduled international commercial flights to and from India. The suspension is extended till October 31.

DGCA imposed the suspension in March 23, 2020. The suspension was extended several times since then. The ban is not applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA.

Also Read: Japan to relax Covid-19 restrictions after months of state of emergency.

At present, passengers’ flights under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ and the air bubble deal are allowed to operate. India has formed air bubble pacts with around 25 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.