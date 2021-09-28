Divorce: Here are 5 outlandish reasons for divorces in India

I have a bald husband. My wife doesn’t bathe every day. My husband loves me too much… these are not mere complaints, regrets or observations. Women and men in India use these real reasons to get divorced from their spouses in courts across the country.

Even though marriages may be made in heaven, it is up to the couples to make them work! Parting ways is sometimes the only – and right – course of action, but divorces have been and continue to be sought even for strange reasons.

Following are five instances when divorces were sought in India in recent times for reasons that were often flimsy, even bizarre:

Wife doesn’t bathe daily

According to reports, a man from Aligarh filed for divorce because his wife didn’t bathe every day. This issue came to light when the wife filed a complaint with the women’s protection cell to save her marriage. Apparently, the issue of not taking daily baths led to verbal spats and the man wanted to separate from his wife. The couple also has a daughter, according to media reports. ‘A woman gave us a written complaint stating that her husband has given her triple talaq on the reason of not bathing every day. We are providing counselling to the couple and their parents to save their marriage,’ a counsellor working with the Women Protection Cell told News 18.

Wife didn’t reveal about periods on wedding day

Menstruation remains taboo in India, even in the 21st century. In an incident that reveals the extent to which people believe in superstitions, a Vadodara-based professional told this newspaper that he and his mother were shocked to find out that his wife had her period on the wedding day. Over the issue, he reportedly said their ‘faith was violated.’ While other reasons were given for discord as well, this one provided by a man who is educated and married a teacher is definitely troubling.

Husband loves me too much, we do not fight

Is there such a thing as too much love? Perhaps! According to a report in the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, a woman in Uttar Pradesh couldn’t handle her husband’s ‘too much’ love! The woman had been married for 18 months and was reportedly ‘fed up’ since she didn’t have a single fight with her husband. In addition to household chores, the affronted woman’s husband also shared them. ‘Whenever I make a mistake, he always forgives me for that. I wanted to argue with him,’ she said, as quoted by India Today. Sharia court officials in Sambhal were totally baffled by the woman’s complaint!

Want to stay with PUBG partner and play game

A 19-year-old woman from Ahmedabad wanted to divorce her husband because of her PUBG addiction. When the incident occurred, the woman’s child was one year old, and she wanted to separate from her husband because he didn’t let her play PUBG as much as she wanted. When her parents found out about her addiction, they took away her phone.

When she called the 181 Abhayam women helpline, she asked for help to get divorced. ‘The girl called 181 and told us that she wants to be at a women’s observation home as it is not working out with her husband nor she wanted to go to her parents’ home as they had taken away her cell phone,’ Falguni Patel, Coordinator at Abhayam said. She added, ‘When we told her that she won’t be allowed to use her phone or to go out from observation home since it is supposed to be for the protection of women, she dropped the idea. Then she sought help to reach her friend, who she revealed much later during the counselling session, was her PUBG gaming partner whom she came into contact while playing the game.’

It’s embarrassing, husband is bald

An Uttar Pradesh woman earlier this year sought divorce from her husband for hiding his baldness from her during their marriage, a situation that seems straight from the Ayushman Khurana movie Bala. When the couple got married in 2020, the man used to wear a wig, the woman said, until she discovered his baldness. ‘I feel embarrassed in front of my friends and relatives many times. It is difficult for me to live with him anymore,’ she said, the New Indian Express reported.