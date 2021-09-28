Elected in National elections to German Assembly: Two transgender women creates history

Two German trans women have created history by becoming the first transgender women to win parliamentary seats in Sunday’s national election. Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik, contestants for the Greens party, made the historic win. The Greens Party came third in the election, increasing it’s share of the vote to 14.8% from 8.9% in 2017 and is set to play a pivotal role in the building of a new three-way coalition government in the nation.

‘It is a historic victory for the Greens, but also for the trans-emancipatory movement and for the entire queer community’, Tessa Greens reacted after the results came out. She added that the results were a symbol of an open and tolerant society. 27 year old Nyke Slawik said that the results were unbelievable. She secured a seat in parliament through the Greens list of candidates in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Hate crimes against LGBT+ people has increased by 36% last year, according to police figures that highlight a rising trend of homophobia in some parts of German society. Homosexuality was decriminalised in Germany in 1969 and same-sex marriage was legalised in 2017.

Also read: ‘Poll expenses’ to be considered after polls; Bhabanipur by-polls cannot be stayed: HC