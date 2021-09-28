Force Motors launched its new SUV ‘Gurkha’: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Force Motors launched the updated version of its SUV ‘Gurkha’. The SUV can be pre-booked with the dealers by paying Rs 25,000. The delivery will begin from the second half of next month

The new SUV comes with a BS 6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company did not offer any variant with automatic transmission as of now. The engine produces 89 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 2021 Gurkha will be offered with an AWD option.

The new Gurkha also features a seven-inch infotainment screen which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, circular bi-LED headlamps and LED DRLs and 16-inch alloy wheels placed within the pronounced wheel arches with black claddings. In terms of safety equipment, the new Gurkha gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and even TPMS. The new SUV is priced at 13.59 lakh.