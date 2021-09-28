India’s Serum Institute to enrol 7–11-year-olds in vaccine trials.

Serum Institute of India has been allowed to enrol children aged between seven and eleven in the vaccine trials of Covid-19 vaccines, by India’s drug regulator on Tuesday. India has administered over 870 million doses, as per records, to adults among its population of about 1.4 billion.

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said on Tuesday that the recommendation for allowing children under eleven and above seven to the vaccine trials as per the protocol, was after detailed deliberation. The trials were to be conducted with US drug maker Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Serum Institute was already conducting trials on children in the age group of 12-17 with the domestically produced version of Novavaz’s vaccine, named Covovax. Indian health authorities have not yet recognised Novavax as an approved vaccine in the country. Adar Poonawalla, Chief of the Serum Institute said that he expected to get approval for Covovax for those under 18 years by January in 2022.

For adults and children above the age 12, Zydus Cadila’s DNA Covid-19 vaccine had been granted emergency use approval in India.