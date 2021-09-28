Infiltration bid: One Pakistani killed, one caught

Srinagar: A 19 year old Pakistani terrorist was killed and another was captured last evening by the Indian Army during a live operation, on Monday. The Army found them trying to cross over, while stopping an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri, along the Line of Control. Official sources revealed that both the deceased as well as the captured man belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, and were trained by them.

‘The surrendered terrorist in custody identified himself as Ali Babar Patra of Pakistan’s Punjab. He has admitted he is a member of the LeT and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad,’ Major General Virendra Vats told the media.’ ‘When encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side. After the firefight, the four terrorists on the Pakistan side took advantage of dense foliage and went to the Pakistan side. The two terrorists sneaked to the Indian side. Additional forces were mobilised to cordon two terrorists infiltrated into India’, he added.

Four soldiers were injured during the operation, which was conducted as a part of the biggest counter-insurgency operation launched since the ceasefire with Pakistan. Multiple infiltration attempts were caught from borders since September 18, in the Uri and Rampur sectors.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in Rajourikadal area, in Srinagar district, and Army’s 50 RR also arrested two over ground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The action was carried out by Srinagar Police, with the help of Pulwama Police.