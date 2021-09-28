Japan to relax Covid-19 restrictions after months of state of emergency.

Japan has announced that the state of emergency is being lifted from all regions for the first time in nearly six months, on Thursday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stated that the number of new cases and deaths has fallen, which has helped in decreasing the pressure on the health care system.

The daily cases had fallen to 1,128 on Monday from an average of 25,000 cases in the past month. Even though the number of new cases has dropped significantly, the opening will not be a sudden withdrawal of Covid-19 protocol. To prevent resurgence, the regulations will be withdrawn gradually, with restrictions on eateries and large-scale events.

According to the reports, a new certification system would be introduced by the government which would grant approvals for selected restaurants to stay open until 9.00 p.m. The ban on serving alcohol would be dropped in every region unless there are objections from the local governing bodies.

In the Coronavirus task force meeting, Suga stated that Japan has reached a phase where health care services can be offered in a stable manner even with a certain level of virus spread. He added that the achievement was because of the progress in safe administration of neutralising drugs and vaccination.

A fifth wave of Covid-19 had caught Japan, by the spread of highly infectious Delta variant that attained record levels of new cases last month. There had been incidents of patients dying at home without receiving proper health care which was a result of high levels of strain that had been put on the medical system.

Tokyo Olympics had been held without audience this year due to the emergency restrictions extended by the government to avoid the collapse of the health care system. The state of emergency would be lifted after the election of new chief to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who would replace Suga as Prime Minister.