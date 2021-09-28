‘Mamata Banerjee and her workers have more faith in violence than polls’: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Kolkata: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav launched severe criticism against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack against BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh. The union minister said that Mamata Banerjee and TMC workers have more faith in violence than polls.

‘We met the EC and told them that polls and violence are synonyms to each other in WB. It seems that Didi and her workers have more faith in violence than polls. Attack on Dilip Ghosh shows that TMC and WB govt consider violence to be democracy. We demand action. We have told the EC that they should take strict action, also take action against the officers concerned. EC has asked for a report from the state govt. The govt, in their report, said that they have arrested 8 people but we think that it’s just an eyewash’, said Bhupendra Yadav after meeting the Election Commission of India.

Dilip Ghosh was attacked and abused by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition on the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly seat, ordering that polls will be held as scheduled on September 30.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat. In the Assembly elections held in May, Mamata lost to her former aide Suvendhu Adhikari in Nandigram. Adhikari joined BJP just before of the polls. In order to continue as Chief Minister, Mamata is required to win a seat in the state assembly by November 5, in conformity with the constitutional provisions.