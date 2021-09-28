Mike Tyson to star in Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s ‘Liger’

Karan Johar, producer of the upcoming film Liger, announced a new member of the cast on Monday. Mike Tyson, a former boxer, will star in the film, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

‘For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team! #NamasteTyson,’ he wrote along with a promotional video, announcing Mike’s joining the team.

According to the teaser video, it appears Mike will face off with Deverakonda’s character in the boxing ring. Mike starred as a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 film The Hangover and its sequel The Hangover Part II. Additionally, he starred in Ip Man 3, a film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts series.

Mike was a professional boxer from 1985 to 2005. He was considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. In 1992, however, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison, but he was released in 1995.

In recent weeks, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have resumed their Liger shoot. In May, a teaser for the film was released. It was slated to be released on September 9 in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam – but due to rising Covid-19 cases at the time, it was delayed.

In January, Karan Johar, who is co-producing the movie with Vijay Deverakonda, revealed the first look of Vijay in a boxing uniform. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. The film has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Connects, the director’s production company.

Besides Liger, Ananya will feature in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also appears in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which stars Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.