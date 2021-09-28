Mothers name newborn girls after Cyclone Gulab in Odisha

Berhampur: The parents of two newborn children in Ganjam district, Odisha, have named their daughters after Cyclone Gulab, which caused heavy rainfall and landslides in the region.

The mothers, Kuni Rait and Nandini Sabar, gave birth to their daughters in different government hospitals when the cyclone hit Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Their bundles of joy were christened ‘Gulab’ (rose) at the suggestion of nurses. ‘I am happy as my child came into the world on the day that would be remembered by all,’ Sabar said on Monday.

The woman, named Sarab, delivered the child at Sumandala community health center. To remember the time of birth, the staff suggested naming the baby ‘Gulab’.

Rait, who lives in Ankuli panchayat, gave birth to a girl in the Patrapur community hospital. She also plans to name the baby after the cyclone. ‘We suggested that she keep her baby’s name Gulab and she accepted,’ a nurse of the hospital said.

‘Gulab’ is a name given by Pakistan to the cyclone.

Uma Shankar Mishra, chief district medical officer of Ganjam, said the administration had shifted 241 pregnant women to nearby hospitals as of 6 pm on Sunday. ‘Forty-one women delivered their babies when the cyclonic storm was approaching the coast,’ Mishra said. The newborns and their mothers are all doing well, he said.