One police official, Maoist killed in encounter

Ranchi: A police official was martyred and a Maoist was killed in an encounter in Salayya forest in Latehar district, Jharkhand. Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Commandant and Assault Commander of Jharkhand Jaguar was injured during the encounter. He was airlifted to Ranchi but succumbed to his injuries.

The police launched a search operation in the Salayya forest range after getting information about the presence of Maoists. The search operation turned into an encounter as Maoists fired at the police party and during the encounter a Maoist belonging to the banned Naxalite outfit, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) was killed. Several weapons including an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the encounter site.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state has lost the deputy commandant during a search operation. ‘May God give peace to the soul of the brave martyr and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the grief’ Soren said in a tweet.