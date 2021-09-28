Petrol price hiked for first time in two months

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies increased the price of petrol on Tuesday. This is the first hike in petrol price in last two months. Diesel price was also hiked. Petrol price has been increased by 19-25 paise and diesel price hiked by 24-27 paise.

Petrol has reached at Rs 101.39 per litre, up by 20 paise in Delhi. Diesel is priced at Rs 89.57 per litre in the national capital, higher by 25 paise. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 107.47 per litre and diesel 97 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 101.87 per litre, up 25 paise and diesel is at Rs 92.67 per litre. Petrol is priced at Rs 99.15 per litre in Chennai. Diesel costs 94.17 per litre in Chennai.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had resumed daily price revision of fuels from September 24 after a hiatus of nearly three-weeks.

The price of crude oil has surged sharply in the international market in the last week. Oil rates are up 2% for the week and this is the fifth weekly gain.