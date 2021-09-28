‘Poll expenses’ to be considered after polls; Bhabanipur by-polls cannot be stayed: HC

Kolkota: High Court stated that the upcoming Bhabanipur by-election which is scheduled to be held on September 30 cannot be stayed, considering the emergency situation in the state. High Court considered the West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi’s letter to the poll panel which stated that there would be a ‘constitutional crisis’ in the state, if the elections in Bhabanipur were not held immediately.

Calcutta HC was considering a petition, which claimed that the Election Commission had noted that it had decided to conduct the Bhabanipur by-poll ‘considering the constitutional exigency and special request from state of West Bengal’. The Election Commission had already informed the court why it decided to hold the polls in Bhabanipur.

However the bench raised its concern about ‘poll-expenses’ and questioned exigency of Bhabanipur by-polls. ‘Some people contest elections and win and then they resign for various reasons. Now someone is resigning to give someone a chance to win from the seat again. Who will bear the cost of this election? Why should the tax-payers’ money be spent for this election’, the bench questioned.

Trinamool Congress leader and current Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had lost the West Bengal elections from Nandigram constituency to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. To continue as the Chief Minister, Banerjee will have to get elected as an MLA by October to continue in the post.