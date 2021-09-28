Samsung launched Galaxy M52 5G in India: Know specifications and price

Mumbai: Samsung has unveiled its 5G smartphone Galaxy M52 in India. The new smartphone will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon, top online e-portals and select retail outlets.

The new Galaxy M52 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The other feature of the phone includes a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone features a triple camera system in rear- a 64MP rear camera, a 12MP secondary sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone also has a 32MP camera on the front of the phone for selfies.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W rapid charging capabilities. The smartphone also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C connection. Dolby Atmos, NFC,side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and Knox Security .

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition and Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition.