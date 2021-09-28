Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices edged lower on Tuesday. As per the market experts, the weak global cues and losses in information technology and banking shares are the reason for the downward rally of the equity indices. BSE Sensex settled at 59,668, lower by 410 points. NSE Nifty declined 106 points to settle at 17,749.

0 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes fell more than 0.6%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was marginally negative as 1,742 ended lower while 1,515 ended higher.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Coal India, NTPC, Indian Oil, Sun Pharma, Bharat Petroleum, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Titan, Cipla and ONGC. The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Divi’s Labs, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consumer Products.