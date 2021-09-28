‘There is no law and order in West Bengal’: BJP president

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar came down heavily on West Bengal government over the attack against former BJP president and party MP Dilip Ghosh. The BJP leader said that there is no law and order in the state. Dilip Ghosh was attacked and abused by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

‘The attack on BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh at Bhabanipur is dangerous for democracy. The incident has proved that there is no law and order in West Bengal’, said Sukanta Majumdar.

BJP has approached the Chief Election Commission seeking its intervention in the incident. BJP also alleged that its candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for the Bhabanipur by-poll was molested by DCP South Division.

The BJP leader also accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress is spreading fear among voters by these attacks. He claimed that BJP will win the by poll if voters come out to vote.