WHO petrified over sexual exploitation by workers in CR Congo.

A report into sexual abuse and exploitation by the aid workers who were appointed to help tackle Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo revealed the horrifying truth about the condition of women in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

WHO condemned the exploitation saying that the offences were heart-breaking. Matshidiso Moeti, the Regional Director of Africa, apologised to the girls and women who suffered the actions of WHO staff in between the year 2018 and 2020.

Local women told the media that they were forced to have sex after being compelled to consume alcohol. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, commented that it was ‘inexcusable’. He apologised to the victims of the sexual abuse directly. He said that he was sorry for what had been done by the people who were employed by WHO to protect and serve the people of DR Congo. He made it clear that it was his top priority to hold the perpetrators accountable for what they had done, in a news conference on Tuesday.

Dr. Moeti, said he was humbled, horrified and heartbroken by the inquiry’s findings. 21 out of 83 alleged perpetrators had been employed by the World Health Organisation. The allegations included nine cases of rape, which was committed by international and national staff, report found.

WHO announced that it was terminating contracts of four employees who were appointed by the international organisation. More measures would be taken following the termination of contracts. More than 50 women filed accusations against WHO and the aid agency staff which led to an independent inquiry. The reports came out following the inquiries which shed light on to the serious sexual offences done by the aid workers of WHO.