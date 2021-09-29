11 Naxals surrender in Sukma; Express disappointment over ‘hollow Maoist ideology’

Sukma: Eleven Naxals including two women cadres surrendered in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The surrendered Naxals were active as lower-rung cadres, and all of them had warrants pending against them.

‘These cadres, who were active in the Naxal-infested Gadiras area, turned themselves in before the police and the security forces, expressing disappointment over the hollow Maoist ideology. They are also impressed by the district police’s rehabilitation campaign, which prompted them to quit the path of violence,’ Sunil Sharma, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

‘They will be given an immediate assistance and provided facilities as per the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy,’ Sharma added.

Also read: Siachen base camp opens for domestic tourists on World Tourism day