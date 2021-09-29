14 year old migrant girl found dead in Idukki estate under mysterious circumstances

Idukki: A 14-year-old girl, who was sleeping in her room, was found dead in a cardamom estate in Idukki, Kerala, under mysterious circumstances. The girl was the daughter of a migrant couple hailing from Jharkhand, and was staying with her parents, in Kattappana, inside the estate.

The girl’s body was found in the backyard of her house, inside the Mettukkuzhy cardamom estate located in the high range district. The family had shifted to Kerala just three weeks ago, in search of a job. The victim’s parents said that the girl was found missing from the house, after which they immediately carried out a search and found her body near the backyard of the house.

Police has revealed that a case has been registered and investigation is underway. They added that any further details can be divulged only after receiving the post-mortem report.

