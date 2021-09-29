23 people arrested in Hyderabad for IPL Online betting; assets worth 2.21 Cr seized  

Hyderabad: Twenty-three people, allegedly involved in online betting during the IPL 2021 cricket matches, were arrested in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The police had seized around Rs 93 lakhs, eight laptops and 275 mobile phones apart from tabs, computers, television sets and five cars, which all together worth around Rs.2.21 crore.

Cyberabad Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra said the Cyberabad Police Special Operations Team had caught seven gangs organizing cricket betting on the on-going IPL matches, in Cyberabad. The raids were conducted at seven places in Bachupally, Shamshabad, Gachibowli and Miyapur.

‘The odds/ratings of the gamblers/punters can be seen from time to time in some online betting apps, provided by the agents. The main organizer Suresh alias Maha of Vijaywada is the kingpin organizing the betting racket with the help of his associates Suresh, Chintha Venu, G Venkatesh and others. All the main bookies are coordinating with sub bookies operating from different locations,’ the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner added that it was found that the network was operating across the country and also in the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai. He further added that The police would request Google to remove the Betting Apps on Playstore and also to banks, to freeze some bank accounts.