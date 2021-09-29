ATM card charges changes from October 1: Check new rates

New Delhi: The India Post has updated the charges for financial and non-financial transactions done at savings accounts in the post office. The new charges will come into effect from October 1st and will remain in force till 30th September 2022.

As per the new order, the annual maintenance charge for post office ATM/debit cards will be Rs 125 . A charge of Rs 12 will be charged for SMS alerts. India post will charge Rs 300 for providing a new card, if a customer loses his/her ATM card. The charge for duplicate PIN number will be Rs 50 . Rs 20 will be imposed if ATM or POS transactions are refused due to lack of balance in the savings account. All charges mentioned do not include GST.

The number of free transactions provided to customers will also be limited. Only five free transactions will be provided in a month. All financial transactions will be charged Rs 10 plus per transaction after five free transactions at India Post’s own ATMs. For non-financial transactions at India Post’s own ATMs a charge of Rs 5 per transaction after five free transactions will be imposed. In case of ATMs of other banks, after three free transactions in metro cities or five free transactions in non-metro cities, a charge of Rs 8 will be imposed. All charges mentioned do not include GST.

Also, all debit card holders will have to pay 1% of the transaction for cash withdrawal at Point of Service (POS), subject to a maximum of Rs 5 per transaction.