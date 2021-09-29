Anil Kapoor awarded Brand Endorser of the Year by IAA

B-town actor Anil Kapoor is a household name. It is the actor’s versatility and ability to play a variety of roles that make him an A-list star. His millions of fans eagerly anticipate his social media presence, and now the actor is elated to receive the Brand Endorser of the Year award from The International Advertising Association (IAA).

After receiving the award, the actor spoke to a leading publication and said that since he endorses 13 different brands simultaneously, he is humbled to have been selected and he sees campaigns with a brand more as a responsibility than a job.

Every year, the International Advertising Association (IAA) awards to only those actors and influential individuals who have helped the brand to create a direct impact on a product or service that will increase overall growth for the company and brand.

Amidst this busy schedule, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Ranbir Kapoor is also starring in ‘Animal’ with the actor. Anil Kapoor always keeps his audience enthralled with his social media posts, and he has been praised by critics and audiences alike for his performance in AK vs AK. He is one of the hottest actors of B-Town and is loved by his fans in huge numbers. His movie is highly anticipated by fans as he has created a buzz around it that has upped the excitement of all his fans.