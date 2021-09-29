Former Chief Minister joins Trinamool Congress

Panaji: Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata. He joined the party in the presence of TMC gen secretary Abhishek and Sougata Ray and Subrata Mukherjee. He also met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee before joining the party. Luizinho Faleiro resigned from Congress on Monday.

‘At the outset, I must say I am a Congress man. I have same ideology and principles. Today when I am joining the TMC, my dream is to bring together this Congress family. I should try to ensure that the Congress family is again united. My main aim is to defeat the BJP’, he said after joining TMC.

He was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Election Coordination Committee for Goa Assembly polls and was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of North-Eastern states. Faleiro is the second Congress leader outside West Bengal to join TMC. Former Congress MP from Silchar in Assam and All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev had joined TMC last month.

TMC had earlier announced that it will contest in the Goa Assembly elections to be held next year. The party is in touch with several leaders in Congress and other opposition parties in the state.