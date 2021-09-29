Hyderabad mob targets Hindu man, burqa-clad woman on bike

Hyderabad Police on Monday, registered a case against a mob that assaulted a Hindu man who gave a ride to a burqa-clad woman. The case was registered based on a video of the alleged attack that was posted on social media over the weekend and the police have arrested three men in the case. Another suspected vigilante is yet to be apprehended.

According to the footage, the man and the woman were stopped by a group of people who then questioned the woman about travelling with a man of a different faith. The woman can be heard pleading with the group, stating that the two of them are not inhabitants of the city and they are from Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad said that the boy and the girl were family friends and they had gone to a private college to submit admission papers for the girl and were riding back to Yousufguda on Sunday, when they came to a halt at the Bazar Ghat traffic intersection. However, the duo who are in their early twenties refused to file a complaint.

The matter was taken up by the police at their own initiative. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 295 A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, insulting religion), section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing harm), and section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint).