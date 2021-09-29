IMD forecasts cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall, issues advisory for fishermen

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated that a new Low pressure area formed in South Gujarat may intensify into a cyclonic storm in the coming days. The storm will then move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan’s Makran coast away from the Indian coast. Asa result of this, Gujarat may witness heavy rainfall in the next two days.

As per the national weather agency, Saurashtra and Kutch regions in Gujarat are expected to receive heavy rainfall. IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall for Bihar till October 3, 2021. IMD predicted partly cloudy skies for the next two days in Delhi. No rainfall is predicted in the national capital.

Also Read: La Palma volcano eruption: Lava enters the Atlantic Ocean.

The weather agency predicted intense rainfall accompanied with gusty winds over Kolkata, North and South 24 Pargans, East and West Midnapur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, East & West Midnapur, East, West Bardhaman, Birbhum districts of West Bengal.

The agency has advised the fishermen to not venture into the Arabian Sea till October 2. It urged fishermen who were out in the sea to return back by Wednesday evening. Taking note of the rainfall warning, the administration has suspended all fishing activities till October 2.