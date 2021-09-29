Italy introduces ‘Green Pass’ for COVID-free tourist corridors.

Robrto Speranza, Italy’s Health Minister, said on Tuesday that Italy has lifted the travel restrictions for travellers who are planning to go to six selected non-European tourist destinations. The quarantine rules on arrival and return are completely lifted.

The six non-EU tourist spots are Seychelles, Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam in Egypt, Maldives, Dominican Republic, Aruba and Mauritius. The travellers will be allowed to these places on ‘controlled tourist itineraries.

Outside the European Union, these places are considered exceptions where Italians can visit and return without quarantine restrictions. Travellers from every other place are required to go through strict quarantine regulations on return to Italy.

The travellers will be issued a ‘Green Pass’ which shows their COVID-19 immunity, which can be used to travel to other countries. Italians are still required to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken at least 48 hours before departure from Italy and another negative test result is to be produced at least 48 hours before boarding their flight back to Italy.

The order was signed by the Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday. The health ministry of Italy said that these ‘COVID-free tourist corridors’ were set up on experimental basis to slowly move forward through the pandemic. The country’s next steps in introducing relaxations to COVID-19 regulations are expected to be announced by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the coming days