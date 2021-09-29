Jharkhand woman who went missing, returns to family after 14 years

Ranchi: A woman from Jharkhand , who went missing 14 years back, reunited with her family in a village in Gumla district after she was traced to Punjab. Jayanti Lakra, a resident of Kitam village of Dumri block, who used to work as a cook at Chainpur had gone missing about 14 years ago, and had taken refuge in the Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab.

A statement issued by the Jharkhand government said, ‘Some time ago it came to the knowledge of Chief Minister Hemant Soren that she is in Punjab. After this, on the instructions of the chief minister, the state migrant control room under the labour department swung into action and she was brought back from Punjab to Ranchi via Delhi’.

Arrangements were made to bring her to Ranchi, after discussions with the family of Jayanti Lakra and Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab. She was sent to her village in Gumla on Tuesday. Her relative thanked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for helping bring her back home. They also expressed gratitude towards officials of Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram for taking good care of Jayanti, and helping her to be in best of health.