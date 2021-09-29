Lifestyle tips: With these foods, you can beat acidity

Cramping, growling and even acidity can all be caused by poor eating habits, overeating and irregular sleep cycles. While changing one’s living choices is essential, there are certain meals that can assist good digestion.

Juhi Kapoor, a nutritionist and Ayurvedic practitioner, presented a list of foods that she recommends eating on a daily basis to combat acidity. She said that in most cases, acidity goes together with a poor lifestyle. ‘If you tend to sleep late, eat at odd hours, over eat and after most of the meals, you may become addicted to antacids.’

Acidity in the stomach occurs when the gastric glands secrete too many acids, which can be caused by hot foods or a long interval between meals. According to Kapoor, three foods to beat acidity are banana, basil seeds and coconut water.

A banana is a great way to start the day, which will take care of 50% of your acidity issues. Drink one glass of water with 1-2 tablespoons of soaked basil seeds, Kapoor said, adding that at around 11 am, drink coconut water and watch how this alkaline drink will dissipate your acidity. She further warns to avoid taking basil seeds during menstruation or if you have a cold or cough.

Here are some lifestyle changes that might help you avoid acidity: Small frequent meals, avoid consuming too much protein, eat no more than 2-3 non-vegetarian meals each week, don’t forget to include grains in your meals, after each meal take 100 steps, think cheerful, positive thoughts.