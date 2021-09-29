Low intensity earthquake hits Assam

Guwahati: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Tezpur in Assam. As per the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 62 km west-northwest of Tezpur at a depth of 5 km. So far, there are no reports of any casualty, injury or damage to property.

Earlier on Saturday, a medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh was hit by another earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale on September 19 also.

Also Read: IMD forecasts cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall, issues advisory for fishermen

According to the NCS, the Assam and the northeastern states in India are extremely prone to high-intensity earthquakes. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5.