‘Naya Pakistan’: 1.5 million unemployed Pakistanis apply for a peon’s post

The unemployment rate of Pakistan is so severe that 1.5 million individuals have recently applied for peon jobs. Regardless, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan maintains that the jobless rate in the country is 6.5 percent.

According to Dawn, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has painted a bleak picture of the country’s increasing unemployment rate, claiming that at least 24% of educated individuals are currently unemployed. In a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development, the PIDE said that 40% of educated (undergraduate or graduate) women across the country were also unemployed. Several educated people enrol in M.Phil programmes, according to PIDE officials, in order to continue learning while seeking a better job. The unemployment rate was similarly distorted since they were not included in the numbers.

Also Read: Travelling to Dubai: Here are some ways you will appreciate it more

According to sources, at least 1.5 million individuals applied for a newly advertised peon post at a high court. Meanwhile, unemployment in Pakistan has risen from 5.8% in 2017-18 to 6.9% in 2018-19, stated the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ (PBS) Labour Force Survey (LFS).

As per reports, both male and female unemployment grew under Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s first year in government, with male unemployment going from 5.1% to 5.9% and female unemployment jumping from 8.3% to 10%.