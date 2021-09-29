Over 85.42 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs, 83.80 lakh more doses on the way

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry, in its official statement announced that the Centre has so far provided more than 85.42 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and Union Territories. The ministry also stated on Wednesday that more than 83.80 lakh doses will be made available soon.

The statement added that over 4.57 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories, that are yet to be administered.

The Central Government further stated that the vaccination drive has been extended through availability of more vaccines and advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, thus helping in restructuring the vaccine supply chain.

