Rape victim hospitalised after trying to abort foetus watching YouTube

Nagpur: A 25-year-old woman was brought to a hospital after she attempted to abort her pregnancy at home watching Youtube videos and her health worsened, prompting the man who had impregnated her to be charged with rape and other offences, said police in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

According to an official, the event occurred on Thursday in the city’s Yashodhara Nagar neighbourhood. The woman told them that a man named Shoeb Khan (30) has been raping her, under the guise of marriage since 2016. When she became pregnant, Khan advised her to get the foetus aborted by watching YouTube videos and following the instructions.

The official further stated that the woman’s condition deteriorated while attempting to perform an abortion on herself and she had to be taken to the hospital by her family.