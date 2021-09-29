Release date of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor announced

Mumbai: The release date of Bollywood thriller ‘Ek Villain Returns’ was announced by the makers of the film. The film has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film will be released on July, 2022 on the occassion of Eid.

‘Iss baar hero nahi, Ek Villain Returns on Eid 2022. Revenge will be served on 8th July 2022’, wrote producer Ekta Kapoor on Instagram. Ekta Kapoor is jointly producing the film with Bhushan Kumar`s T-Series. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

The film is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film ‘Ek Villain’ which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.