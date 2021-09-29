Teenage couple publicly humiliated in UP for having an ‘affair’

Lucknow: A teenage couple was publicly shamed by the villagers for apparently having an affair, at Basti, Uttar Pradesh. The couple was paraded with a garland of shoes around their necks and faces blackened over their alleged love affair.

Police officials informed that the shocking incident took place under the Gaur police station area of Basti on Tuesday. ‘It is an unfortunate incident. The couple is of the same community. After registering a case against the accused, police are searching for them’ Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dipendra Chowdhary said.

He added that a case was registered against 13 people under sections 147, 149, 323, 504, 506, 355 of IPC and sections 74, 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, based on a complaint filed by the boy’s mother, and no one found involved in the incident will be spared.