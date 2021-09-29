Thousands march for abortion rights in several countries in Latin America

Montevideo: Thousands participated in demonstrations demanding rights for abortion in several Latin American countries. The protests were held on Tuesday as it marks the ‘International Safe Abortion Day’.

Marches were held in Venezuela, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Colombia. Abortions are illegal and banned in these Latin American countries. In Latin America, abortion is at present, legal only in Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina and Guyana, as well as in Mexico City and four of Mexico’s 32 states.

Hundreds of women gathered in the Chilean capital Santiago. The Chilean Congress has agreed to hold future debates on an abortion rights law. The Congress on Tuesday approved a bill to decriminalize abortion within 14 weeks of pregnancy. The bill was passed with 75 votes in favor, 68 against, and two abstentions. The bill now will be submitted before the Senate.

Also Read: ‘The scarcity of our products is not a strategy on our part’: Rolex on shortage of its watches

In Venezuela marches were conducted in the downtown Caracas. Several protesters from the neighbouring states also participated in the march. In Mexico City on Tuesday, dozens of women marched downtown demanding decriminalization of abortion across the country.

Earlier, the Mexico Supreme Court of Justice ruled out a local law that criminalized women who seek abortions.

Dozens of protesters also gathered outside Peru’s Palace of Justice, demanding legalization of abortion. At present, abortion is only allowed in Peru when the woman’s life is in danger. As per reports by civil society groups around 370,000 clandestine abortions are performed each year in Peru.