Travelling to Dubai: Here are some ways you will appreciate it more

The UAE has finally opened its borders and dropped the travel restriction on Indians after a long wait. With aircraft services again up and running, now is the ideal moment for visitors to begin international travel with a trip to the much-anticipated ‘Dubai Expo 2020.’ The Dubai Expo, dubbed the ‘World’s Greatest Show,’ will take place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Frequently travellers are expected to be well versed in the usual drill of international travel, but many people will be embarking on their first overseas vacation since the pandemic.

For foreign travellers, here’s a handy checklist of things to remember.

1. The first port of entry

While many elements of travel have evolved, all foreign excursions begin with the acquisition of a visa. The most crucial item on your trip checklist is to complete accurate visa and passport papers. While obtaining a visa may appear to be a time-consuming and difficult procedure, VFS Global has you covered. VFS Global has been working with the UAE government through Emirates Airlines since 2002, facilitating visa services for passengers on the flagship airline in 16 countries around the world through visa application centres in Afghanistan, Algeria, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Customers travelling on Emirates or travel agents applying on their behalf can walk in and apply for a UAE visa. VFS Global also provides visa online application services on emirates.com, allowing people from over 180 countries to apply for their UAE visa in a quick and easy manner.

2. Book now or rue later

The next critical step in experiencing the major cultural event is to get your tickets in advance. You’ll be able to effortlessly explore your chosen itinerary at the Expo this way. Standard tickets, such as one-day passes and premium experiences, as well as bundle tickets, such as family packages and the Jubilee Experience, are available at Expo 2020 Dubai. VFS Global, an approved ticket reseller for Dubai Expo 2020 in the GCC, India, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, can order your tickets.

3. Beyond passports and Visas

Even though the number of instances of Covid-19 has decreased, updates on Covid-19 credentials and immunisation status have been a necessity for all types of travel. Travelers bound for Dubai must currently present a valid negative Covid-19 Test certificate issued within 48 hours of collecting the sample from an approved health service provider using the QR code system, as well as a Rapid PCR Test report conducted at the departure airport 6 hours prior to departure using the QR code system. Tourists visiting the UAE do not need to get GDRFA or ICA clearance.

Passengers will be required to show proof of any required testing, quarantine or isolation time in both their departure and destination nations. If these documents are not presented, one may be unable to enter or leave the country, as well as board any plane. As these restrictions are subject to change, travellers should check with their airlines and the government website before departing.

Our desire to explore remains essential, despite a variety of changes in travel as a result of the pandemic. However, Expo 2020 Dubai is a once-in-a-lifetime event and not being able to fully appreciate the voyage due to inadequate preparation might be a letdown. As a result, keep this checklist close at hand and make the most of your much-anticipated overseas holiday.