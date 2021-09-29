World Heart Day 2021: Hearty tips for healthy heart

There is no healthy body or sound mind without a healthy heart. World Heart Day is observed and celebrated annually on September 29, to increase public awareness about cardiovascular diseases, their prevention and their global impact.

World Heart Federation states the importance of World Heart Day, reiterating that cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the world’s number one killer, resulting in 18.6 million deaths a year. Current trends reveal that there is no age limit for cardiac diseases, further strengthening the alert.

You may not have control over all of the risk factors for heart disease, including your age, sex, race and family health history. But certainly, there are other factors under your control, such as your diet, incorporating the best exercises for heart health and living a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Here are some hearty tips, that will help to keep yourself safe from cardiac diseases…

Exercise : Physical Activities are great for heart health. Spare at least 30 minutes for fair physical activity, for 5 or more days a week. If you’re not a workout loving person, just keep it simple, try walking for 30minutes a day or find some activities, that you might really enjoy that gets you up and moving.

Eat Healthy & Maintain a Healthy Weight : Maintaining a healthy weight is the key in controlling your blood pressure, and thus lowering your risk for heart disease. A diet low in saturated fats and rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can lower your risk of heart disease by 73%. Make sure that you eat a balanced diet, with a wide range of nutritious foods to make sure that you are getting all the vitamins and minerals needed for your body.

Get enough Sleep : A good night’s sleep is just as important as regular exercises and a healthy diet. Try to sleep at least 8 to 9 hours everyday. Deprived sleep will have immediate negative effects on your body.

No smoking : Smoking increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke. Smoking is one of the major controllable risk factors for heart disease.

Keep your blood pressure in check : High blood pressure is the main risk factor for stroke and a major factor for around half of all heart diseases and strokes. Thus, it is very important to get your blood pressure checked regularly, and if it is steadily high, it needs to be controlled.

Manage Stress : Stress is another factor that raises the blood pressure, which has immediate side effects on your heart. Try to manage your stress levels by using few relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or gentle breathing exercises.