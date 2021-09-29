World Heart Day 2021: Here are 5 foods that will help your heart stay healthy

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us not only not to ignore our health issues, but also the necessity of exercising and eating nutritious foods. Today, on September 29, people all over the world commemorate World Heart Day. It is celebrated to promote awareness against the deadly illness, which can be fatal if not detected early enough.

The World Heart Federation established World Heart Day as an annual event in the year 2000 and since then, various initiatives have been implemented to encourage people all over the world to take care of their hearts. The least you can do is eat heart-healthy foods and monitor your cholesterol levels on a regular basis.

The goal is to keep the dish colourful by filling it with fruits and vegetables, so it won’t be a dull dinner. Here are five foods that are highly beneficial to your heart:

Barley

Barley is a soluble fibre and it can help to bind cholesterol and reduce fat build-up. It also lowers cholesterol synthesis in the liver, ensuring that lipid levels are kept under control.

Berries

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are some of the choices of berries. These small berries are chock-full of nutrients that are essential for heart health. Antioxidants found in berries protect the heart from oxidative stress and inflammation.

Mixed Nuts

Nuts are packed with fibre, protein and some fat, so they’re an ideal snack to have if you’re trying to stay away from junk food or processed snacks, which are high in sugars and refined carbohydrates.

Fatty Fish

Inflammation typically leads to significant heart disease, thus fatty fish like salmon, tuna and trout should be consumed. Omega-3 fatty acid-rich fish can assist to reduce inflammation. You can acquire omega-3 fats from plants if you don’t want to eat fish. Flax seeds are one of the most effective sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Oatmeal

Breakfast with one and a half cups of cooked oats helps maintain your heart in tip-top shape. The quantity of beta-glucan should be correct. Oatmeal has a specific fibre that lowers LDL cholesterol. It’s a delicious, healthy meal that will give you the energy you need to get your day started.