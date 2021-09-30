Amazon settles with two ex-employees allegedly fired for criticizing working conditions

Amazon.com Inc and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced a settlement on Wednesday with two former employees who claimed that they were dismissed last year for criticising the e-commerce giant’s warehouse working conditions.

According to their accusation filed in October, last year, Amazon had fired Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who had accused the firm of implementing regulations in a discriminatory manner and creating restrictions that restrain employees from expressing their rights. The National Labor Relations Board said in April that Amazon dismissed them improperly after they campaigned for improved working conditions during the pandemic.

‘Amazon will be required to pay us our lost wages and post a note to all its tech and warehouse workers nationwide that Amazon can’t fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights,’ Cunningham and Costa said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

As per the US agency, the business house had negotiated a non-board settlement with the former workers. A non-board settlement is a private agreement between parties in which specifics are not published. However, before the charges can be dropped, the NLRB regional director must examine and accept the settlement deal.

‘We have reached a mutual agreement that resolves the legal issues in this case and welcome the resolution of this matter,’ an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The settlement was initially reported by CNBC. Cunningham and Costa rose to notoriety by pressuring Amazon to do more to combat climate change, questioning the e-commerce giant’s pandemic safety measures and working to collect funds for warehouse workers at risk of catching COVID-19.