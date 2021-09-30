Commodity Market: Gold price moves up

Mumbai: On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the October gold futures surged by 0.37% to Rs 45,720 per 10 gram. On Wednesday, gold prices settled down by 0.59% or Rs 169 per 10 gram. The silver futures plunged by 0.16% or Rs 93.7 per kg to Rs 58569 per kg.

The price of spot gold advanced by Rs 264 to Rs 45,123 per 10 gram. Spot silver jumped Rs 362 to Rs 58,825 per kilogram from Rs 58,463 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, spot gold price surged by 0.18% or US Dollar 3.25 to US dollar 1816.7 per ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days. Among the other precious metals, silver Price slipped by 0.06% to US dollar25.2 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to US dollar 1078.0 per ounce.