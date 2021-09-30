Etihad Airways announces new services

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced three passenger flight services. Etihad has announced flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town in South Africa and Zanzibar in Tanzania.

Also Read: Qatar Airways announces new services

The flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town will begin from November 25 and the flights to Zanzibar will begin on November 26. The air carrier also announced the launch of a sale on fares to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Zanzibar, valid until midnight on October 6, 2021. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, passengers can book return fares starting from 995 UAE dirham in Economy and 3,995 UAE dirham in Business class.